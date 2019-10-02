Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Tradegate
01.10.19
15:47 Uhr
72,18 Euro
-1,64
-2,22 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,26
73,66
08:22
71,48
74,28
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITSU LIMITED72,18-2,22 %