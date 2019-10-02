Amsterdam-based software provider, Backbase has increased its global presence by opening an office in Dubai, which will be run by Matthijs Eijpe, Regional Sales Director EMEA at the company.

This move is a direct response to the increasing demand in the region, where banks show growing ambitions to deliver superior digital services and state-of-the-art mobile banking apps. For this ambition to become a reality, traditional banks across the Middle East require a technology partner that unifies legacy systems and new fintech capabilities into a seamless digital customer experience. Backbase has already proved it has the right mix of these services through its work with Bank ABC, Capital Bank of Jordan, National Bank of Iraq, QIB, and Gulf Bank.

"Our main goal is to empower financial institutions by accelerating their digital transformation, which we have already successfully achieved for several leading banks across the region," says Jouk Pleiter, CEO at Backbase. "The Backbase Digital-First Banking Platform enables financial institutions to blend traditional banking services and modern fintech capabilities into seamless digital customer experiences. Our mission is to enable incumbent banks to successfully compete in a digital-first world."

"We see a lot of opportunities to help incumbent banks in the Middle East become digital-first by upgrading their offerings with neo banking capabilities and state-of-the-art onboarding journeys," says Saqib Khan, Head of the Middle East at Backbase. "People still need banks, but they don't want the traditional way of banking. That's where we come in."

Saqib mentions "The Middle Eastern region is seeing an increasing number of traditional banks merging. All of these consolidated banks have the same desire to become digital-first and suit their customers with mobile banking experiences that support their lifestyle."

The office will be located in Marina Bay, situated close to Dubai Internet City.

If you would like to learn more about how the Backbase Digital-First Banking Platform can help your business, make sure to visit www.backbase.com or drop us a line at sales@backbase.com.

About Backbase

In this new competitive landscape called the Neo Reality, traditional banks are being out-innovated by neobanks and big tech. They only way for financial institutions to survive, is to become Digital-First. That's where Backbase comes in. The Backbase Digital-First Banking Platform enables financial institutions to complement their legacy systems with a comprehensive Digital Banking layer. Empowering them to create tailored digital banking experiences that seamless support their customers' daily lives. This gives them the competitive edge they need to stay relevant, survive, and thrive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005044/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

marketing@backbase.com

+31 20 465 88 88



Business Relations

Saqib Khan

Head of Middle East

sales-us@backbase.com