Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Final Results

Against a backdrop of challenging financial markets, the Company produced growth in both the share price and net asset value per share ("NAV") building on its long term track record.

On a total return basis, the NAV per share increased by 2.2% during the year while the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts Total Return Index ("FTSE Small Cap Index") fell by 8.6%. The share price rose during the year by 4.8% on a total return basis.

Chairman's Statement

Introduction

The year under review has proved to be difficult for both domestic and global stock markets. Fears of a full-blown trade war between the USA and China, coupled with the on-going Brexit negotiations have certainly undermined business and investor confidence in Europe and the United Kingdom leading to lower economic growth prospects in these areas. The whole UK stock market, on a global basis, is now generally considered to be cheap while simultaneously "uninvestible" given the uncertain backdrop.

With Sterling's slide against other major currencies, it is largely major exporting companies, with their large overseas interests, that have propped up the UK stock market. It is hoped once there is more clarity on Brexit that Sterling will then recover to some degree and that this will attract both foreign and local buying as uncertainty is reduced.

Against a backdrop of challenging financial markets, the Company has added to its long-term track record by producing growth in its share price and net asset value ("NAV") per share over the period, with both comparing well to the various UK smaller companies indices and peers. The market background and specific stock developments are discussed in detail in the Investment Manager's report.

Our portfolio managers have maintained our established investment process of identifying companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value while avoiding those that do not. They continue to shun those companies that, in their opinion, do not reflect the real economic value of the underlying businesses, even though such companies' share price performance may appear attractive.

The momentum led market in smaller companies shares witnessed over the past 3 years is now clearly giving way to investors buying today's actual facts, rather than the hoped-for bright future of tomorrow. This has led to a sharp fall in the price of shares of some highly rated companies where investors have started to question whether expectation and reality are in step. For example, Fever Tree and ASOS, both of which have been sharply down-rated (-31.6% and -58.2% respectively) during the last 12 months.

The investments within our portfolio look cheap to foreign buyers during the current period of considerable Sterling weakness as these assets fall in price when translated into stronger currencies. Although some takeovers have occurred, it seems likely that this activity will pick up as and when we have more clarity on the UK's political and economic fronts.

Performance

Over the financial year ending 30 June 2019, the Company's NAV per share (on a total return basis) increased by 2.2%. The FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts Total Return Index ("FTSE Small Cap Index") decreased by 8.6%. Over the same period, the share price of the Company increased by 4.8% on a total return basis.

The Company has delivered NAV total return per share of 34.7% over the past three years compared to a total return of 24.8% from the FTSE Small Cap Index. The five-year NAV total return per share of 55.0% has exceeded the return from the FTSE Small Cap Index by 24.7%. Importantly, this growth has been achieved without gearing.

Discount Management

The average discount to NAV of the Company's shares over the past twelve months was 15.2%, compared to the equivalent 13.5% figure from the prior year. The discount range was 10.0% to 18.7%.

The Board monitors closely the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade and continues to make use of the buyback powers granted at last year's AGM. During the year, the Company acquired 3,231,071 shares at an average 15.9% discount to NAV for an aggregate consideration of £6.9 million.

Against the background of a very tough UK stock market it is not surprising that discounts have started to widen in the investment trust sector. Within the smaller companies arena the effect has been most pronounced. With smaller companies being deemed more risky than larger ones until investor sentiment improves this trend is unlikely to reverse.

We shall keep monitoring the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade.

Dividend

The Directors continue to expect that returns for shareholders will derive primarily from the capital appreciation of the Company's shares rather than from their dividends. However, in order to qualify as an investment trust, no more than 15% of the income which the Company derives from its investments can be retained in any financial year. Accordingly, the Board proposes to pay a final dividend of 1.50p per share for the year ending 30 June 2019 (1.0p in 2018), payable on 13 November 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 11 October 2019. This dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming AGM on 6 November 2019.

Development of the Company

There have been no significant developments during the year. The Directors regularly review the Company's investment policy and strategy taking in to account today's economic and stock market backdrop.

The Board

During the year we welcomed David Morrison to the Board. David has considerable smaller companies knowledge and experience, gained both as an investor and an executive. His input will be valuable now and in the future.

Gearing and Cash Management

The Company has maintained its policy of operating without a banking loan facility. This policy is periodically reviewed by the Board in conjunction with the Investment Manager. The Board, together with the Investment Manager, has a conservative approach to gearing because of the concentrated nature of the portfolio. No gearing has been in place at any point during the period. Cash balances are generally maintained to take advantage of suitable investment opportunities as they arise.

Annual General Meeting

We hope that as many shareholders as possible will attend the Company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held at the offices of Investec Bank plc, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP on 6 November 2019. This will be an opportunity to meet the Board and to receive a presentation from the Company's Investment Manager.

Outlook

With so many permutations ahead of us on the political and economic front, both at home and abroad, trying to predict anything seems irrational. On this basis we continue to keep to our plan of investing in undervalued companies in the expectation that their value will be recognised in due course, whatever the outcome.

The Board, once again, thanks you for your continued support.

Richard Hills

Chairman

1 October 2019

The Investment Manager's Report:

Investment Strategy

Our strategy is to invest in publicly quoted companies which we believe will increase their value through strategic, operational or management change. We follow a practice of constructive corporate engagement and aim to work with management teams in order to enhance shareholder value. We attempt to build a consensus with other stakeholders and prefer to work alongside like-minded co-investors as leaders, followers or supporters. We try to avoid confrontation with investee companies as we believe that there is strong evidence that overtly hostile activism generally produces poor returns for investors.

We are long-term investors and typically aim to hold companies for the duration of rolling three-year investment plans that include an entry and exit strategy and a clearly identified route to value creation. The duration of these plans can be shortened by transactional activity or lengthened by adverse economic conditions. Before investing we undertake an extensive due diligence process, assessing market conditions, management and stakeholders. Our investments are underpinned by valuations, which we derive using private equity-based techniques. These include a focus on cash flows, the potential value of the company to trade or financial buyers and potentially beneficial changes in capital structure over the investment period.

The typical investee company, at the time of initial investment, is too small to be considered for inclusion in the FTSE 250 Index. We believe that smaller companies provide the greatest opportunity for our investment style as they are relatively under-researched, often have more limited resources, and frequently can be more attractively valued.

We believe that this approach, if properly executed, has the potential to generate favourable risk adjusted returns for shareholders over the long term.

Market Background

The past twelve months has been a relatively turbulent period for financial markets. Slowing global growth, increasing protectionism and the oscillation between expectations of interest tightening and loosening have created challenging conditions for investors. At a headline level, this has been reflected in UK equity market performance. Over the period, the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts Index retrenched by 8.6% and the 'junior' FTSE AIM All-Share Index fell by 13.9%; both on a total return basis.

In last year's report, we noted that as an asset class, UK equities remained out of favour with almost £10bn withdrawn from UK equity funds since the EU Referendum in June 2016. This has continued and worsened in the intervening period. We also noted that this downbeat view was not shared universally with a heightened degree of M&A activity. This has also continued with notable take-outs of Tarsus, BCA Marketplace, RPC, KCom, Manx and the Company's holding IFG Group (discussed in the performance review section). To copy and paste from last year's report; where markets don't re-rate good companies, buyers often correct the valuation gap.

Performance Review

Whilst the market declined over the past year, the NAV per share of the Company increased by 2.2% in total return terms. This builds on the strategy's strong record of capital preservation. Over the past twelve months, the Company had a Morningstar upside capture ratio of 126.7 and a downside capture ratio of 54.7. This means that the portfolio generally 'outperformed' the 'benchmark' during periods of positive returns for the benchmark and also that it lost less than the benchmark in down markets.

Portfolio companies performed well demonstrating encouraging operational and strategic progress, with one or two exceptions. This was, in our view, only reflected to an extent in share price performance, and there were broad, often indiscriminate de-ratings across the market over the year. Whilst these have been closed to an extent through some specific re-rating, or by way of transaction, in many cases, 'price' hasn't yet followed the 'value' of several portfolio holdings in our view.

Top 5 Contributors to Performance

Valuation at

year end Period attribution

Company £'000 (basis points)

IFG Group 7,695 387

4imprint 10,648 353

Ergomed 9,427 228

EMIS 8,622 192

Clinigen 11,070 102

IFG Group was subject to a takeover approach at a 46% premium by Epiris Private Equity in March 2019. This contributed 387 basis points over the year and benefited from material increases to our position in March 2017 and May 2018 at 132p and 123p, both at significant discounts to the 193p offer price. We have long believed the company to be undervalued as stated in our report last year; 'Ongoing consolidation and an increasing incidence of listed peers in both the wealth management and platform industries demonstrate considerable valuation upside in our view.' The investment had been frustrating over recent years owing to external market challenges and internal missteps. As such, it has absorbed considerable time and involved significant engagement with management and various members of the board of directors to achieve a desirable outcome for shareholders.

4imprint performed strongly. Organic growth and cash generation continued to be strong both in their core business and as a result of the investments made in the new marketing strategy. Earnings estimates were upgraded and the shares re-rated. Timely investments increasing our holding in the first half of 2018 amplified returns.

Ergomed was a new investment made in April 2018. As discussed in last year's report, we anticipated a re-rating following the strategic shift to focus on the services side of the business. This occurred over the period alongside encouraging profit growth and cash generation. Weakness in the share price following delays in on-boarding clients allowed us to increase our holding early in the period at a very attractive share price. The company continues to trade well and has recently strengthened its management and board with some high profile appointments.

EMIS performed strongly in response to the long term strategy outlined by the CEO. The vision remains to integrate healthcare across care settings and to now deliver this over a cloud hosted platform. This should open up more revenue sources (public and private) and over time enable the company to generate higher operating margins. Alongside this, the return to organic growth and the company's defensive and cash generative qualities drove a re-rating.

Clinigen performed well over the period with good growth in operating cash flow. The company utilised its balance sheet to undertake business and product investments in CSM, iQone and Proleukin. We believe this is sensible capital deployment as it further broadens the platform and increases the diversity of the business which should support future profit growth and cash generation.

Bottom 5 Contributors to Performance

Valuation at

year end Period attribution

Company £'000 (basis points)

Proactis 1,801 (464)

Tyman 11,211 (180)

Wilmington 10,793 (132)

Tribal 10,983 (109)

Equiniti 20,668 (100)

Proactis was the major disappointment. Ongoing growth and retention issues with the acquired Perfect Commerce business led to the company warning on profit expectations in February. Downgrades, combined with concerns over the balance sheet and institutional shareholder selling led to a very large de-rating. The developments were exceptionally disappointing given the apparent progress the business had made in other areas and the long term strategic opportunities we envisioned. We remain engaged with management, the board and other shareholders to determine the best route to value recovery. The company commenced a formal sales process post period end.

Tyman shares were weak largely, reflecting concerns over the company's end markets. Along with other companies in the building products sector, Tyman was severely de-rated by c.25% from the same point a year ago (which accounted for the majority of the share price fall). Unlike many other companies with either material North American exposure or involved in similar industries, which have since re-rated, Tyman remains on a depressed valuation. We believe this is partially owing to new management being in place and the expectation of some downgrades at the interim results (which turned out to be modest and somewhat 'priced in'). Furthermore additional concerns around leverage which is forecast to be slightly below 2x net debt to EBITDA are unfounded. Given the company's cash generation, leading market position with a 40% share in North America and ability to extract value from consolidating a fragmented market, we believe Tyman has many of the characteristics private equity look for in an investment. We expect the valuation anomaly to close over time.

Wilmington saw its share price fall following a re-setting in expectations at its full year results. For a long time, the company has disappointed on organic growth and its go to market strategy. This, alongside questions around independence, was behind our recommendation to the company to find a new chairman and our introduction of Martin Morgan from DMGT. Alongside the chairman, a high quality CFO has been in place for a little over a year and a new CEO with relevant digital and business information experience has recently started. Despite challenging end markets, we believe the company has strong positions in attractive industries such as business risk and compliance and better operational and sales execution should improve the company's growth profile. The very low valuation, c.11% GVQIM Cashflow Yield (see below) provides scope for significant re-rating.

Tribal underwent a de-rating which accounted for the majority of the share price fall. Whilst top line growth was, and is likely to remain modest, profitability and cash generation were strong. The well-liked CEO very sadly and suddenly passed away last summer. The company, along with others, has been subject to a potential legal claim from a software partner. The company will contest this as it believes it is unjustified. The company has a strong net cash position and is undertaking development to further enhance its leading position as a software provider to education institutions globally. We believe this will further improve its attractiveness as a strategic asset.

Shares in Equiniti remained out of favour. Trading has been positive. Full year results showed above market organic growth of c.7%, strong client retention, new customer wins and very good cash generation. Furthermore, the company has fully separated from Wells Fargo and we expect the significant growth opportunity in North America to materialise over the coming years. Negative sentiment remains around the support services sector, companies which have leverage and those which have undertaken large M&A and have a degree of exceptional costs in their accounts. We believe these concerns should subside over time as features of the business model and its defensive qualities come to the forefront. The company, previously owned by private equity (with far higher leverage) is trading at a significant discount to transactions of similar businesses which have occurred over recent years and is far too lowly rated in our view.

The average cash balance held by the Company was 7.5% of net assets over the period. The approach of the Investment Manager is one of no gearing and to retain sufficient cash to enable the ability to participate in liquidity events without being a forced seller of existing holdings. Peak to trough, the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trust Total Return Index moved by almost 17% (FTSE AIM All-Share Total Return Index by almost 24%) over the past twelve months illustrating the extreme volatility in equity markets. With markets likely to remain volatile, driven by low liquidity and a focus on short termism, we retain a cash balance to take advantage as opportunities arise. Our approach is patient. The ending net cash balance was 8.4% of net assets in line with historical average cash held.

Dealing activity

Turnover was low also in line with our investment philosophy. Disposals netted £35.8m (excluding distributions from unquoted investments) representing 22% of the weighted average NAV. In addition, £0.3m of net distributions were received from unquoted investments. Purchases of £28.5m were made, representing 17% of the weighted average NAV.

Partial realisations were made in IFG Group (£12.1m) at a discount of less than 2% to the takeover bid price. Following the approach, the position accounted for over 12% of the NAV and we sought to book some of the consideration ahead of completion.

Positions in 4imprint (£6.8m) and EMIS (£6.4m) were trimmed. Whilst both companies are very high quality with good momentum in their businesses, a strong combination of growth and cash flow, given the re-ratings over the period, we took advantage of the liquidity available in both. We also sold shares in Tribal (£2.7m) on share price strength early in the period.

Investments were made both in new holdings and the existing portfolio. In terms of new holdings, an investment was made in Strix (£2.6m). Strix is the global market leader in the design and manufacture of safety controls used in kettles and other water heating devices. In addition, the company has a growing water filtration business. The company is highly cash generative making healthy margins based on their intellectual property and superior manufacturing techniques. The end markets are stable and growing modestly. Cash generation from its core markets can be redeployed into new product development with greater scope for market share gains. Since listing two years ago the company has halved its net debt position whilst paying a well covered mid single digit yielding dividend.

We initiated an investment in Eckoh (£1.3m). Eckoh is a provider of secure payment and customer contact solutions large corporate contact centres. It is IP rich, offering patented PCI compliant solutions enabling card payments to be taken securely over the phone, reducing potential for card fraud or theft of customer data. This niche is growing with regulatory drivers like GDPR increasing the burden of firms to ensure systems compliance. The company is a UK market leader, with a significant opportunity in an unpenetrated North American market and has made encouraging progress in this new market. The financial characteristics are attractive with a high degree of recurring revenue and excellent cash generation. Changes in IFRS15 had a short term impact and put the shares under pressure, although effectively result in a highly conservative recognition of revenues relative to cash flows received. This provided an opportunity to initiate a holding.

We invested in JTC (£1.3m), a global provider of administration services to trust, corporate and private clients. Growth in profitability and cash flow is driven by an increase in outsourcing of specialist administration services to external providers and a proliferation of the formation of alternative, multi-jurisdictional fund structures. Solid growth, visibility and cash generation has seen private equity activity in this sector at attractive ratings.

Among existing holdings, significant capital was redeployed into Equiniti (£7.8m). For a stable, 'boring' business, the share price can be extremely volatile. This presented opportunities to acquire, what we believe, is a far improved company at a discounted valuation. Furthermore, following a material realisation in Alliance Pharma last year, we bought some shares back (£3.2m) following a de-rating over the summer. The fall in the price resulted from the company announcing additional investment in infrastructure addressing regulatory requirements and also some lumpiness in sales. At an elevated rating, this caused a steep fall in the share price. Additionally, we built up our position in Ergomed (£1.6m) following some delays in client on-boarding.

Portfolio Review

The portfolio remained highly focused with a total of 22 holdings at the year end and the top 10 holdings accounting for 65% of the NAV at the end of the financial period. 99.6% was invested in quoted companies. The percentage of the portfolio invested in unquoted securities fell from 0.5% to 0.4%. 8.4% of the NAV was held in cash at the year end.

Changes in sector weightings have seen exposure to Healthcare increase from 18.5% to 22.5% following strong performance from Ergomed and Clinigen. Technology has reduced from 22.1% to 16.8% following re-ratings leading to partial realisations. Financials has fallen from 14.2% to 11.2% and Support Services has increased from 15.2% to 19.2% of the portfolio.

Overseas sales have remained fairly constant as a proportion of the portfolio. The portfolio has significant international exposure through the likes of Tribal, Equiniti, Clinigen, 4imprint and Ergomed. Where companies have predominant UK sales, these are in acyclical repeatable services such as with EMIS and Medica to the health industry.

We screen for potential investments based on a long standing process focusing on 'four drivers' of equity returns; growth, value, corporate activity and de-gearing. We believe this combines the best aspects of public market and private equity investing and improves the chance of delivering shareholder value creation. Our focus is on specific companies as opposed to a 'top-down' overlay.

Through the underlying holdings, we believe that the current portfolio is exposed to multi-year investment themes including the growth in regulation and compliance, digital health, non-R&D based pharmaceuticals, the growth in the pensions and savings market and infrastructure and building.

Portfolio Characteristics as at 30 June 2019