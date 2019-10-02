Arix Bioscience plc

Management change

LONDON, 2 October 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces the departure of Chief Financial Officer, James Rawlingson and promotion of Group Financial Controller, Marcus Karia to Group Finance Director. These changes take place with immediate effect.

Joe Anderson, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"On behalf of the board I'd like to thank James for his contribution to Arix in the first stage of our development and wish him well in his future endeavours."

