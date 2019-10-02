Tern PLC Tern PLC: Shareholder Conference Call 02-Oct-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement [2] October 2019 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Shareholder Conference Call Further to the announcement on 26 September 2019 that Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), will host a shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides at 10:30 a.m. GMT on Monday 14 October 2019, the Company provides further details of that call. The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the H1 2019 interim results and recent developments relating to Tern and its portfolio companies as well as answering pre-submitted shareholder questions. To submit a question, please email tern@newgatecomms.com no later than 10:30 a.m. GMT on 10 October 2019. Unfortunately, the Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after this time. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call, although discretion may be exercised regarding which questions shall be read and responded to. It should be noted that no new material information will be discussed on the call that has not been announced prior to the call. Instructions To participate in this conference call, please dial your local dial-in number [1] and type 63 68 55 67 followed by the hash key on any telephone device. Please note that all lines will be muted with the exception of the Tern host. A presentation will go live once the call has commenced, and be available to view on desktop, smart phones and tablets during the event, but will require a Cisco WebEx [2] application to be installed on certain devices. To view the presentation on a desktop computer, please click here [3] and follow the on-screen instructions, entering the event password 301 300 458 when prompted to do so. If you wish to view the presentation on a smartphone or tablet, please first download the WebEx application on your device and follow the instructions on the screen, entering the password 301 300 458 for access. It is advisable to check compatibility and log in 10 minutes ahead of the call to ensure a smooth experience. A recording of the call will be available on the Company's website as soon as practicable following the call. If you have any problems accessing the call or presentation, please contact Newgate Communications on +44 (0) 20 3757 6880. About EQS Corporate News announcements This is an EQS Corporate News announcement. EQS Corporate News is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only/non-regulatory news releases such as marketing messages, corporate and product information into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on EQS Corporate News. *ENDS* Enquiries Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell / Megan Kovach Tern@newgatecomms.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 883819 02-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3ca0fd41f9a99642f369c680c91d549&application_id=883819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7b0565347b58f000ee96b95da4da488&application_id=883819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0302e49eca9d20024894ee075ffb3aaf&application_id=883819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)