French Independent Investment Consultant insti7 to Adopt Global Database eVestment for Data Collection on Asset Managers

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2019, and insti7, the leading French independent institutional investment consultant, announced today an agreement under which eVestment will collect and manage insti7's asset manager data and insti7 will incorporate eVestment data analytics solutions into their manager selection and monitoring processes.



By adopting eVestment, insti7 consultants will be able to better understand and analyse data from asset managers with whom they have existing relationships. Additionally, insti7 consultants will be able to access data on the 4,200+ asset managers globally reporting to eVestment. These asset managers report on more than 24,500 institutional investment products across asset classes, geographies and investment styles, representing more than $US42 trillion in assets under management.

Insti7 will collect asset managers' data using eVestment and encourages asset managers to submit data to eVestment as soon as possible in order to facilitate insti7 analysis process. Asset managers can contact the eVestment team for guidance via insti7@evestment.com.

"eVestment enables investors and consultants like insti7 to perform quantitative and qualitative analysis on the entire collective of asset managers eligible for a mandate, rather than a short list," states Jean-Philippe Quittot, Managing Director - Head of EMEA at eVestment. "Through this, they are able to find the absolute best-fit managers for their clients."

"eVestment provides consultants with global and transparent data on liquid investment strategies as well as tools to increase transparency in the private markets and will allow insti7 consultants to focus on analysis and knowledge of the industry," states Benoît Boru, insti7's CEO. "The eVestment database will allow us to increase our coverage and to select the best strategies for our institutional clients."

"This partnership benefits the entire French institutional investment community," surmises Quittot. "It enables more asset managers to share their expertise with insti7 to better inform the French institutional investors about their firms and their strategies."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaqcompany, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

About i nsti7

Insti7 is the French leader of institutional investment consulting. The company was established in 2007. Insti7 provides independent advice, tailored solutions regardless of size or market segment and a full suite of complementary consulting services: asset liabilities studies, risk budgeting, due diligences, manager selection, portfolio and risk monitoring, training. With assets under advice of nearly 60 billion euros, insti7 provides customized consulting and investment solutions to public and corporate clients, insurance companies, pension schemes, foundations and endowments. Insti7 also develops common activities in the field of international finance, macroeconomics, financial crises and investments strategies with international partners through the research initiative "risk management and investment strategies" jointly supported by the Institut Louis Bachelier.

Media Contacts:

Mark Scott, Communications

eVestment

678-238-0761

mscott@evestment.com

Benoît Boru, Directeur Général - CEO

Insti7

+ 33