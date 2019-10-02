Iron Mountain Solutions Now Available on Digital Outcomes and Specialists 4 (DOS-4) Digital Marketplace Framework

Expands Iron Mountain's Offering for Public Sector Customers

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), the storage and information management company, announced today that its information management and digital transformation solutions are now available through the UK government's latest Digital Marketplace framework, Digital Outcomes and Specialists 4 (DOS-4).

This fourth iteration of the Digital Outcomes and Specialist Framework comes with an increased predicted spend worth an estimated £1.57billion, which is expected to support the government's drive for digital transformation across public sector organisations. The availability of Iron Mountain's services on Lot 1 (Digital Outcomes) of the framework, will enable public sector organisations to draw on the company's proven capabilities and experience in outcome-orientated digital transformation projects, and help organisations solve information management challenges in all areas including Subject Access Requests, Freedom of Information, Privacy, Case Management and Workflow.

"Our inclusion on DOS-4, on the heels of 7 services already available on the G-Cloud 11 framework, signifies our ongoing commitment to providing cost effective, compliant and transformative solutions for public sector organisations," said Simon McNair, Business Development Director, Public Sector at Iron Mountain. "With our extensive experience of working with the public sector, we are now firmly positioned as a strategic partner to government - a testament to the strength of capabilities, expertise and service quality that we bring forth for all customers - public and private - in the UK, Ireland, Western Europe and globally."

The Digital Outcomes Lot 1 on DOS-4, available through the Digital Marketplace and operated by the Crown Commercial Service, is complimentary to a broad range of compliant and efficient contracting routes Iron Mountain is able to offer public sector organisations seeking specialist solutions in information management and digital solutions.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

