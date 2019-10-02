Better Collective A/S: Better Collective launches new version of its flagship product bettingexpert.com

Press release

The home of the world's biggest community of sports betting tipsters, bettingexpert.com, has been upgraded. The site is now backed by Better Collective's innovative micro-service infrastructure that, amongst other benefits, allows to effectively scale the product across US states, while also providing the global tipster community with a more intuitive betting journey.

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, has given its flagship product, bettingexpert.com, a thorough makeover. The home of the world's biggest community of sports betting tipsters is now built on a state-of-the-art back-end structure, which allows Better Collective to effectively roll out bettingexpert.com across US states as these begin to make online sports betting legal. Following extensive work and interactions with tipsters from around the world, the front-end user experience has been upgraded to meet the requirements and wishes from these experienced users.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said:

"Bettingexpert is a strategically important brand product for Better Collective, especially in terms of our partner relations and market penetration. The tipster community already holds a strong position in key European markets and with more and more states in the US opening up for online sports betting, building a new and improved version of our flagship product to meet the demands in the market has been a strong focus area for us. The improved technical setup now makes us able to effectively scale Bettingexpert across individual states which sets us in a strong position to grow our business in the market alongside our newly acquired US brands."

The new bettingexpert.com is ready for the US

The new structure of bettingexpert.com allows for it to easily scale into the US market as individual states begin to make online gambling legal. The content of the US-facing site has been upgraded, adding new sections on US sports, as well as educational material on the US betting market, to serve the US audience. The technical setup allows Better Collective to differentiate the US market on a state-by-state basis to meet the demands of the tipsters in the individual states - for instance when it comes to sports and league preferences.

Recently, Better Collective has entered into a strategic partnership with NJ Advance Media LCC, the largest news site in New Jersey, and The Daily Telegraph, one of the leading news media in the UK, to deliver its innovative technology and content for sports betting and casino on www.nj.com and telegraph.co.uk. These partnerships will be co-branded with bettingexpert.com.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

About bettingexpert.com

bettingexpert.comis the world's biggest social network of sports betting tipsters. The global community of expert tipsters help other sports bettors place knowledge-supported bets with the best odds available from a variety of bookmakers. Launched in 2004, the platform analyses the opinions of over 550,000 users worldwide, generating in excess of 70,000 tips per month and 850,000 successful tips per year. Its database is available in 10 languages in 12 markets, and covers 19 sports including football, tennis, basketball, American football and ice hockey.

