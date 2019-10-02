Management's unchanged guidance and ongoing focus on debt reduction were the financial headlines for Renewi at the halfway point of FY20. Continued progress in the company's largest division plus ATM appearing to be closer to resolving soil remediation issues are the two key pre-close messages, in our view. Other divisions are also performing in line with management expectations. Valuation multiples remain low in conventional terms with earnings and dividend growth expected to resume in FY21 on our estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...