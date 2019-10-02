MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider and O2 (Telefónica UK), have developed and implemented a new Partner Insight Portal providing O2's Direct Partners with focused customer and business intelligence. The data-rich portal aims to improve customer service and facilitate bespoke billing and information for sales acquisition.

The O2 Direct Partner Network is made up of a small number of providers from across the UK, chosen by O2 to work with business customers of all sizes on the company's behalf and to help deliver brilliant digital experiences to business end users.

Until recently, Direct Partners could only view billing information by requesting it through O2's call centre. The web-based MDS Global system makes integrated analytics instantly accessible, through a secure, and easy-to-use web portal. It can be used by business partner call centre operatives and their sales teams to check the status of service, requests, complaints, sales, and billing. The more accurate real-time data, (which answers questions such as how services are being used, identifies areas of profit and loss, and profiles customers for better sales targeting) will improve call handling, and customer satisfaction scores.

Equally important, the Portal enables information sharing with partners, whilst ensuring customer confidentiality at all times. O2 can securely configure the Partner Insight Portal so that the stored data can be filtered and tailored for a specific business partner, keeping irrelevant or private customer information hidden and adhering to GDPR rules.

Jason Phillips, Head of Partner Sales at O2, said, "At O2, we have a customer-first, mobile-led approach. While we have the highest expectations of our partners in delivering world-class customer experience, it is up to us to make sure they have the information they need to do this. Our new Insight Portal, supplied by MDS Global, is designed to have a positive impact on customer retention. It provides us and our partners with more comprehensive customer and business information so we can offer the highest levels of service, every time."

Chris Ruddle, Finance Director at Welcomm an O2 Direct Partner said: "I am delighted that Welcomm was amongst the first partners to have access to O2's new Partner Insight Portal. It will not only improve the efficiency of our customer care team in dealing with customer queries, but will also provide us with up-to-date information we need to take our customer support to the next level."

John Roulston, Sales Director at Barclays, adds: "O2's Insight Portal launch is something we have been excited about for some time. From sales to service, it will change every aspect of how we drive experience for our customers. Churn, service delivery and revenue will all benefit from this excellent innovation and investment from O2. I'm certain this will be the main catalyst for growth over the next few years. We look forward to embracing it long term."

Gary Bunney, CEO at MDS Global, said: "The Portal will transform the customer and business partner experience. We expect it to decrease churn through improved customer visibility and to help direct partners manage profitability."

About Telefónica UK(O2)

O2 is a mobile network operator and the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, which is part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A, headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central and South America.

Telefónica UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 1743099.

About MDS Global

MDS Global, based in the UK, is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions.

www.mdsglobal.com

