vHive Expands Operations in European Market

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive , the only software solution that enables enterprises to digitize their field assets and operations using autonomous drone hives, announced today that the company is expanding its presence in Europe with a key hire and an office in the United Kingdom.

Following customer growth in Europe, vHive has opened a regional office in the U.K. to handle Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), headed by Ziad Albayati, Director of Sales, EMEA.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to join the team and expand vHive's cutting-edge software solutions into new markets," Albayati said. "European enterprises are increasingly embracing and adopting drones. They are now seeking new and innovative software solutions that enable them to scale their drone operations and to digitally transform their businesses."

"After successfully demonstrating vHive's platform ROI to enterprises in North America, vHive is now serving its first customers in Europe," said Itai Karlic, vHive's VP Sales and Business Development. "vHive's software enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drones to reclaim lost revenue, generate new revenue streams and cut operational costs, all while keeping field staff safe on the ground."

To date, vHive has attracted Fortune 500 companies who use its software platform across a variety of industries. vHive has enabled its customers to conduct thousands of drone surveys in industries such as cell towers, construction, insurance and rail. Yariv Geller, vHive's co-founder and CEO said: "We have a truly compelling proposition for enterprises in Europe. Not only is our enterprise drone hive software solution the most advanced in the market, it is also considerably easier to use, cost effective, and delivers faster insights by using AI. We are delighted to have Ziad and our EMEA office work closely with our existing and new customers in the region, bringing vHive's innovative solutions to new markets."

About vHive

vHive is the global software provider to enterprises, accelerating their continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data and analytics. vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries including communication towers, construction, insurance and rail by dramatically cutting operational costs, generating new revenue opportunities and boosting employee safety.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785617/vHive_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Sharon Imber, CMO

vHive

Sharon@vHive.ai