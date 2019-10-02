Hacks of Mobile Devices, Contactless Payment Systems and Internet of Things Announced for Black Hat Europe 2019

Save £200 on a Briefings Pass Through October 4th

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019, the world's leading producer of information security events, announces the release of its initial Briefings lineup. In its 18th year, Black Hat Europe attracts the world's top information security professionals and researchers to reveal new vulnerabilities and defenses impacting widely used operating systems, enterprise software, payment systems and more.



Black Hat Europe 2019 takes place December 2-5 at ExCel London, in London, England. For more information and to register, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/

Black Hat Europe features a week of engaging and educational programming highlighting the latest research, development and trends impacting the information security industry. The event begins with two days of technical Trainings, followed by two days of Black Hat's renowned educational Briefings and Business Hall.

Highlights of Black Hat Europe's Briefings so far:

Mobile authentication compromises , including vulnerabilities found in Apple's Continuity protocol (https://www.blackhat.com/eu-19/briefings/schedule/trust-in-apples-secret-garden-exploring--reversing-apples-continuity-protocol-17829) that could allow an attacker to access screen usage, battery levels and OS fingerprinting. Another talk will focus on how an attacker can access a device by bypassing Bluetooth-based proximity authentication (https://www.blackhat.com/eu-19/briefings/schedule/index.htmlbluemaster-bypassing-and-fixing-bluetooth-based-proximity-authentication-17493).



Be sure to check back for the latest schedule as more Briefings are added: blackhat.com/eu-19/briefings/schedule/index.html

ANNOUNCED: Black Hat Arsenal Tools

Arsenal will return to Black Hat Europe and welcome researchers from the open source community to display their latest tools and offer live demonstrations. Arsenal gives researchers the opportunity to showcase their latest code and provides attendees with the chance to interact with the presenters and gain hands-on experience. Arsenal will host nearly 50 tools this year, covering Internet of Things, network attacks, Android, iOS and mobile hacking, malware, and more. For more information and to view all recently selected tools, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/arsenal/schedule/

Black Hat Trainings:

In addition to the world-class Briefings schedule, Black Hat Europe 2019 will offer deeply technical, hands-on Training sessions led by some of the information security industry's top trainers and professionals. Trainings offer a separate set of courses for attendees spanning everything from reverse engineering firmware, advanced infrastructure hacking, exploiting control systems and more. For more information, visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/training/schedule/index.html

Black Hat Student Scholarships: Submission Deadline: October 25

The Black Hat Student Scholarship Program returns for its sixth year in Europe. As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, a limited number of complimentary Academic Passes will be awarded to student applicants for Black Hat Europe 2019. Qualified students may submit applications by Friday, October 25, 2019. For more information and requirements, visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/student-scholarship.html

