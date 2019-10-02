R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re placing of ordinary shares 02-Oct-2019 / 08:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the company) Further re placing of ordinary shares It was announced on 27 September 2019 that the issue of 3,441,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each (the "new ordinary shares") at a price of 145p per share, pursuant to an institutional placing, related party placing and directors' placing of respectively, 1,490,000, 1,940,000 and 11,000 new ordinary shares, remained conditional upon the admission of such shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. The company announces that the new ordinary shares have been issued and that admission of such new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities has become effective today. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - R.E.A. Holdings plc TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 22090 EQS News ID: 884179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

