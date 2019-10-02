Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Receipt of notice of requisition of general meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Press Release 2 October, 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Receipt of notice of requisition of general meeting

Further to the announcement made on Monday, September 30, Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereby confirms that it has now received a formal and valid notice of requisition of a general meeting in accordance with Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006.

The requisitioning shareholder, HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited, is the nominee for CA Indosuez Wealth Europe (Luxembourg), whose underlying clients are Mr Michel Meeus (who is also a current Director of the Company) and SPF Devola SA. Mr Michel Meuus and SPF Devola SA are the two shareholders who sent the letter referred to in Monday's announcement.

The formal notice received yesterday confirms that the resolutions to be put to the requisitioned general meeting are those referred to in Monday's announcement.

The Board of the Company repeats its recommendation that shareholders take no action in respect of this announcement at this stage.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company.

