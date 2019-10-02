Formycon's partner Bioeq IP (Bioeq) plans to file FYB201, a Lucentis biosimilar candidate, to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) with the FDA imminently in Q419. The US launch could be in 2021 and the EU in 2022. H119 revenues were €17.2m from partners for product development services. There are three main projects. Bioeq is the partner on FYB201, Santo on FYB203 (an Eylea biosimilar candidate) and a joint venture with Aristo Pharma on FYB202 (a Stelara biosimilar candidate). FYB202 is due to enter a Phase I trial soon. Formycon guides for FY19 revenues of about €35m, formerly €34m. End-June cash was €7.5m, effectively €19.8m including the final €12.3m of proceeds from the €17.3m private placing in March 2019.

