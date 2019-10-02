Atos International: Atos named a Leader in Wealth and Asset Management Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall

Paris, October 2, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has been positioned for the first time by global analysts NelsonHall as a leader in Wealth and Asset Management services for support of new business models. NelsonHall credited the acquisition of Syntel with bringing a strong North American presence and a much larger client base.



In its evaluation, NelsonHall highlighted Atos strengths as being its strong experience and partnerships with leading product vendors, a large client base of multi-geography tier one W&A manager and strong SaaS and cloud delivery capabilities built over many years.

NelsonHall also highlighted the market leading Atos proprietary platform - Apollo - which provides domain experience and insight into industry dynamics, as well as a market dominant position in France.

Commenting on the evaluation, Andy Efstathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director at NelsonHall said: "Atos has especially strong W&A capabilities in portfolio management, data management, customer management, and Business Process Services (BPS). Its growing traction with its clients indicates that it should be able to continue to expand existing engagements to include more digital services supporting W&A transformation."

Himanshu Vyas , Chief Strategy Officer, Global Financial Services at Atos said:?"For foundational IT services, Atos has always been a strong player in the European market in this area. The recent acquisition of Syntel has significantly improved our presence in the North American market and added market leading Knowledge Processing Outsourcing (KPO) capability to our overall value proposition. The NelsonHall NEAT is a?strong?endorsement for our combined capability in Wealth and Asset Management Services."

