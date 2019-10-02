YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX closes deal with Bank of Brazil to have Arkave VR as attraction at gaming event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the installation of an Arkave VR arena at the 2019 edition of Brazil Game Show (BGS) brought by Bank of Brazil (Banco do Brasil: BBAS3 BVMF Stock Exchange), one of the main sponsors of the eSports area of the event.

Arkave VR will be featured as the main attraction at the booth created by Bank of Brazil, an area created to entertain the guests and promote the products of the bank, the first to sponsor eSports in the country.

BGS is the biggest gaming conference in South America and one of the largest in the world with sponsors like PlayStation, Nintendo and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

"Recently, Arkave VR was featured in several important gaming events: Game XP and BGS in Brazil, Worten in Portugal, not to mention Rock in Rio, one the most important music festivals in the world. We hope to continue to explore the product's potential for events" - stated Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave VR.

About Bank of Brazil (Banco do Brasil)

Banco do Brasil SA is the largest financial institution in Latin America and is present in more than 20 countries acting through its subsidiaries, branches and representative offices.

Extracted from the Company Website: https://www.bb.com.br

About Brazil Game Show (BGS)

Brazil Game Show (BGS) is the largest gaming show in Latin America and one of the world's largest events by the public and area. In 2019, the event reaches its 12th edition with a new visual identity that reflects its values ??of innovation and speed and puts gamers as the protagonists.

More than 1.8 million people have passed through BGS and visitors this year will be part of the largest issue of the show's history, which will feature about 400 booths, acclaimed international guests, eSports tournaments, thematic areas, hundreds of new releases and much more.

Extracted from the events website: https://www.brasilgameshow.com.br/sobre/

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently, three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focuses on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recently completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant, are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561626/YDX-closes-deal-with-Bank-of-Brazil-to-have-Arkave-VR-as-attraction-at-gaming-event