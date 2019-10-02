The "Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market to 2025 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,804.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,515.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed to the increased patient base of sleep apnea and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic therapeutic devices. However, risks associated with sleep apnea is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of telemedicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe sleep apnea devices market in the coming years.

UK is expected to have high risk of OSA and have good treatment provision in the country. According to the British Lung Foundation, the number of adults with OSA in the UK who are being treated was around 330,000, out of a total population of adults with OSA of around 1.5 million, in 2015. Europe has threefold the amount of people living with sleep apnea as the United States. Therefore, the impact of OAS is significantly higher in the region, which is the major reason for increasing the patient base of OSA in the region.

In 2017, the Polysomnography (PSG) segment held a largest market share of 70.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by diagnostic devices. The segment is growing due to the combination of diagnosing the EEG and EOG and also the various user friendly functions. Additionally, the polysomnography is growing due it multifunction features, that are friendly and easy to use Furthermore, the oximeters segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) segment held a largest market share of 52.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by therapeutic device. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as its cost efficient and advanced technology. Furthermore, the oral appliances segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Europe sleep apnea devices market, based on end user was segmented into sleep laboratories hospitals and home healthcare. In 2017, the sleep laboratories hospitals segment held a largest market share of 88.5% of the sleep apnea devices market, by end user.

This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the technological advancements used for the treatment of angioplasty that depends on the therapeutic approaches. Hospitals also follows the regulations and standards according to the American Academy of Sleep Centres and provides reimbursements to the patients. However, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Takeaways

3. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices-Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Patient Base of Sleep Apnea Patients

4.1.2 Availability of Technologically Advanced Diagnostic Therapeutic Devices

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risks Associated With Sleep Apnea

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Adoption of Telemedicine

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Merger Activities

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Resmed

5.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Europe

7. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis By Diagnostic Devices

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices, 2017 2025 (%)

7.3 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Diagnostic Devices (US$ Mn)

7.4 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Volume And Forecasts To 2025, By Diagnostic Devices (000'units)

7.5 Polysomnography Devices Market

7.6 Respiratory Polygraphs Market

7.7 Oximeters Market

7.8 Actigraphy Systems Market

8. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis By Therapeutic Devices

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Therapeutic Devices, 2017 2025 (%)

8.3 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Therapeutic Devices (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Volume And Forecasts To 2025, By Therapeutic Devices (000' Units)

8.5 Facial Interfaces Market

8.6 Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV) Market

8.7 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market

8.8 Adaptive Oxygen Concentrators Market

8.9 Airway Clearance Systems Market

8.10 Oral Appliances Market

8.11 Accessories Market

9. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User, 2017 2025 (%)

9.3 Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Home Healthcare Market

9.5 Sleep Laboratories Hospitals Market

10. Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

11. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market, 2016-2018

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market, 2016-2018

11.5 Product Launch

11.6 Expansion

11.7 Product Development

11.8 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12. Sleep Apnea Devices Market Key Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Whole You, Inc.

