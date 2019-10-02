BWA Group PLC - Change of Accounting Reference Date

2 October 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

The Directors of BWA announce that, following completion of the Company's acquisition of Kings of the North Corp. ("KOTN") on 30 September 2019, BWA's accounting reference date has been changed with immediate effect from 30 April to 31 December, to reconcile with the accounting reference date of KOTN.

BWA's next audited results will therefore be in respect of the year ended 30 April 2019, followed by audited results in respect of the 8-month period ending 31 December 2019.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

