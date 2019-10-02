Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.78p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---