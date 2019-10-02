A sharply deteriorating machine tool market and procurement cost pressures have driven a reduction of over a third in DVS TECHNOLOGY's H119 PBT and a material revision of full-year PBT guidance from €16m to €10m. This is all the more disappointing after H218 resilience (PBT up 11%) defied a similar profit warning. Management recently adopted a comprehensive group-wide plan to strengthen marketing and secure efficiencies. Finances remain sound (equity ratio almost unchanged at 50%) despite much higher net debt (up by a quarter since December), thanks to working capital needs and continued strong investment.

