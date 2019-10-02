Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6DW ISIN: CA64079L1058 Ticker-Symbol: NTU 
Tradegate
30.09.19
15:55 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,184
-5,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,540
3,700
14:35
3,380
3,540
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC111,00-0,89 %
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC3,120-5,55 %