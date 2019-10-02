GoodToKnow

The company, whose ties to Spanish construction and development date back to the mid-1960s, now operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA.

LARVIA, one of Spain's leading estate agencies with ties to Spain's construction and development dating back 55 years, today begins operations as a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate brokerage franchise network. The company, with offices in Madrid and Barcelona, goes forward as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA.

"We are excited to begin the next chapter at our company as a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network," said CEO Bruno Rabassa. "Our brand carries the name of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world's most respected companies. We're proud to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Spain, and continue growing the company on our foundation of top-quality service and market expertise."

LARVIA is part of the family-owned Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario, which develops, restores, leases and manages property in the region. LARVIA specializes in luxury real estate, among other sectors.

"Spain has been a top priority for our network's global expansion, and we couldn't be happier to enter the market with a company such as LARVIA," said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Bruno Rabassa is a terrific operator respected throughout the Spanish real estate and business communities, and LARVIA is known throughout the region for its top-rate service and skilled agents. The company is poised to grow, and we will support LARVIA at every step."

LARVIA joins a brokerage network that has grown to more than 50,000 agents and 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Western Europe and Dubai in just six years of existence. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices produced USD114.5 billion in real estate sales volume in 2018.

LARVIA will benefit from client referrals and relocation business generated through the network, Blefari said. Its agents also gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite powered by Salesforce, including lead generation, marketing support, social media content, video production/distribution support and more. In addition, the brand provides global listing syndication, professional training and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.

Rabassa said he wants to double the size of his business in Madrid and Barcelona during the next year, and then expand to other key regions of the country.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA is the most compelling choice for luxury and all other real estate services," Rabassa said. "Estate agents who want to grow their business with a highly respected brand and well-established Spanish agency should consider Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA."

LARVIA will commemorate its brand transition Oct. 2 with a celebration at Museo Lázaro Galdiano, Calle Serrano nº 122, Madrid. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be attended by members of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' executive leadership team, including Blefari, Michael Jalbert, EVP of Global Field Operations; Claudio Prattico, managing director; and others. It will include "Asociación A Nuestro Ritmo," a flamenco performance by dancers with Down syndrome. The show is produced by famed dancer and choreographer Isabel Olavide.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA

LARVIA was founded in 2012 by CEO Bruno Rabassa. The Rabassa family has been involved in the development of real estate as Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario since 1964. Visit www.larvia.es.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a leader in the residential real estate brokerage franchise industry. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

