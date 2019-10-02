The Movie Studio, Inc.: The Movie Studio to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / The Movie Studio (OTC PINK:MVES) announced today that the Company's CEO is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City.

The CEO and President is scheduled to provide an overview of the Company's disruptive business model and growth strategy in an effort to further enhance the shareholder awareness initiative. The presentation will feature the Company's vertically integrated business model that uniquely combines growth by acquisition with the most current "Over The Top" (OTT) distribution method available. The Movie Studio's new "APP" will be also be presented to the NIBA audience.

The"APP" can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

"We are honored to present at the celebrated NIBA conference in Time Square New York on November 13th. We are excited to present our unique business model with the sizable audience of investors, broker dealers as well as other financial professionals that recognize the tremendous shift that is taking place in our sector," stated Gordon Scott Venters, CEO and President of The Movie Studio. Venters continues by adding, "As a first mover digital disruptor company, it is truly energizing to be able to share our insight about the shifting distribution model in the entertainment industry, specifically, in Video on Demand (VOD). With consumers growing appeal to both price savings, convenience technology as well as bandwidth infrastructure becoming more sophisticated, The Movie Studio brand is well positioned to create a personal experience for its subscribers/customers and the NIBA conference is an ideal place to disclose our vision."

About National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, NIBA (National Investment Banking Association) has been serving the small investment community and has successfully hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. The "NIBA" Network is made up of thousands of investment professionals, representing over 60 key industry services including over 8800 registered representatives with over $78 billion assets under management. Furthermore, NIBA has raised over $15 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPO's under 20 million. For more information, please visit www.nibanet.org.

About: The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a digitally disruptive vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit https://themoviestudio.com/.

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv@themoviestudio.com

954-332-6600

More information about The Movie Studio is available at https://themoviestudio.com/.

