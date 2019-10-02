Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Founder and CEO of semiconductor startup Tachyum Inc., with U.S. Headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., and European headquarters in Bratislava, comprising a rapidly growing R&D operation, will deliver two talks at this year's SlovakiaTech 2019 in Kosice, SK. He will present a short talk on October 8 on Tachyum as a Slovak success story, followed later in the afternoon by a presentation titled "Can Slovakia ever be Silicon Valley?"

SlovakiaTech is an international professional conference and presentation fair for companies focused on science, research, and innovation in industry and industrial technologies, energy, logistics, and the environment. It operates under the official auspices of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment Laszlo Solymos; Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Information Technology Richard Rasi; Minister of Economy Petr Ziga; Minister of Education, Research and Sport Martina Lubyova; and Mayor of Kosice Jaroslav Polacek

SlovakiaTech is also under the auspices of the Digital Coalition National Coalition for Digital Skills and Occupations of the Slovak Republic, co-founded by Prime Minister Peter Pelligrini.

World-renowned futurist Chris Riddell from Australia will open the second edition of the Innovation and Technology Fair and Conference. Riddell, a digital technology expert, is a globally recognized leader in his field. Other world experts in technology innovation will also be in Kosice for the event, among them Prof. Dennis Hong, University of California, who is a renowned developer of humanoid robots; and Dawid Rowan, founder of the British edition of WIRED, who will discuss "Radical Thoughts of the Greatest Innovators."

"I am honored and delighted to speak alongside industry leaders such as Vazil Hudak, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, as well as Dusan Svalek, CEO of Slovak Telekom," said Dr. Danilak, CEO and Co-Founder of Tachyum.

Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip is the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-core processor developed to date, requiring 10x less processor power, and reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Tensor Exaflop supercomputer and allow the building of machines more powerful than the human brain by 2021, years ahead of industry expectations. Prodigy reduces data center TCO (annual total cost of ownership) by 4x, through its disruptive processor architecture and a smart compiler that has made many parts of the hardware found in typical processors redundant. Fewer transistors, fewer and shorter wires, due to a smaller, simpler core, translates into much greater speed and power efficiency for the Prodigy processor.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix "tachy," meaning speed, combined with the suffix "-um," indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of "an element of speed". Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com

