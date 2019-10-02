Recent funding enables Acronis to strengthen service providers by helping them to increase revenues with new modern cyber protection services

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a $10 million investment in the company's service provider incentive program. This incentive program is made possible by a recent $147 million investment by Goldman Sachs that was announced by Acronis on September 18. That investment will help, in part, fast-track the development of products such as the Acronis Cyber Platform, which enables third-parties to customize, extend and integrate the company's cyber protection solutions to meet the needs of their customers and partners.

Partners who sign up for a cloud service provider contract at the Acronis Cyber Summit will get six months of free usage register here to attend the Summit. Any other new cloud service provider who signs up to be a partner between October 7 and December 31, 2019 will get three months of free usage. (Terms and conditions apply to these promotions.) Acronis is also launching a program in Q4 that will educate traditional resellers on the benefits available if they convert to MSPs, including acquiring new customers, reducing churn and increasing revenues.

"The Acronis network has over 5,800 active service providers who are building and growing their business with Acronis' cyber protection solutions. In the US alone, there are over 4,400 traditional software resellers transacting with Acronis who expressed an interest in adopting the service provider business model to increase their recurrent revenues, acquire new customers and decrease customer churn," said Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "With the launch of this new incentive program, we are giving traditional resellers an opportunity to grow with us and build a profitable business as service providers, as well as offering MSPs the option to jumpstart their cyber protection business with Acronis."

Acronis is also increasing its engineering capabilities and acquiring new teams and technologies to accelerate the development of products such as:

Acronis Cyber Protection solutions that ensure data safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security

Acronis Cyber Platform, enabling third-party developers to customize, extend and integrate cyber protection into their solutions

Acronis Cyber Infrastructure, providing the most cost-efficient and secure environment for running cyber protection solutions and data storage

Acronis Cyber Architecture, which guarantees the privacy of data and gives customers the full control of data location

Acronis Cyber Cloud that enables service providers and enterprise IT companies to deliver cyber protection services to end customers

Like all of Acronis' solutions, these products are designed to extend Acronis' vision of modern cyber protection, which addresses the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity and security of data (SAPAS).

Acronis Cyber Summit

The upcoming Acronis Global Cyber Summit in Miami will take place on October 13-16, 2019. The Summit will be the largest gathering of service providers, resellers, and software developers dedicated to building a robust business on Acronis Cyber Platform, delivering cyber protection to customers of any size.

To learn more about the Acronis Global Cyber Summit click here.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 80% of Fortune 1000 and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

