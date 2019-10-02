Arena Solutions, Inc.: Arena Solutions Forges Strategic Partnership with Acumatica

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Arena Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, today announced a significant new partnership with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. The integration from Arena to Acumatica will extend an organization's end-to-end cloud environment to help design, produce, and deliver innovative products rapidly.

With Arena's product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management (QMS) solutions, customers can accelerate new product launches and eliminate costly errors caused by manually entering information in ERP. This gives engineering, quality, and manufacturing teams a completely connected approach throughout new product development and introduction.

"This is an tremendous opportunity for discrete manufacturing companies to integrate leading PLM and ERP cloud solutions to improve their product realization processes," said Mark Hudson, VP of Channel for Arena Solutions. "Our customers operate globally with distributed teams and supply chains and their success depends on removing obstacles that slow design and production of high-quality products."

Streamlining the passage of product information from PLM to ERP the instant it is approved by cross-functional teams gives companies a strategic advantage to continually innovate and deliver solutions fast. Once the design of a new product is approved in Arena PLM, all part and assembly information will be automatically passed to Acumatica Cloud ERP, giving procurement and production teams immediate and accurate product record access to speed their planning and manufacturing processes.

High Tech and Life Sciences Companies Benefit from Integrated Arena and Acumatica Environments

"With the integration of Acumatica Cloud ERP and Arena PLM, we will give our customers the best product development and production approach," said Christian Lindberg, VP Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Through leading edge technology and best-in-class business functionality, Acumatica continues to deliver unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. With Arena's deep knowledge and expertise in PLM, this partnership should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers. The partnership aligns with our core strategy on many fronts and can help provide our mutual customers with greater insight to make more informed decisions across the enterprise."

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. The Arena product realization platform unifies product lifecycle (PLM), quality (QMS), and requirements management, allowing every participant throughout the product design and manufacturing process to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

Arena and Arena Solutions are trademarks of Arena Solutions, Inc., registered U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All rights reserved. Other product and company names are the property of their respective holders.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to more than 5,000 small and midmarket organizations through our team of 275 worldwide employees and 300 channel partners. More info: www.acumatica.com

