Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing and conformal coating equipment and technologies, is pleased to introduce its Panorama conformal coating line solutions, providing a balance of equipment and process control for optimal efficiency in automated conformal coating.

Panorama lines are modular so that configurations are flexible and equipment can be easily added when needed. Process control and automation work together to create efficiency. Every line solution delivers:

Single point of contact for support and maintenance needs, process improvements, and smart solutions

A full range of equipment options

Minimal operator interaction

Closed-loop controls, parameter limits, and inspection across the line

Process data for improved productivity

Stability and consistency at every step

"Our customers face the pressure to meet their own customers' demand for products that are designed to work in extreme conditions, but still perform reliably," stated Camille Sybert, product marketing engineer, Nordson ASYMTEK. "With increased emphasis on factory automation (Industry 4.0), there is a need to address the entire conformal coating process as one system to better support overall process tracking and traceability."

Three major lines are available within the Panorama family:

The Panorama S-Line, to be demonstrated at Productronica, performs automated conformal coating in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line's length by using the equipment's space below the conveyor for functional use, such as a heated return or flash-off process.

The Panorama S-Line includes a Select Coat SL-940 conformal coating system with an exhaust conveyor or IR-curing module in the lower deck area The FX-940UV ACI module, in-line further downstream, confirms in real time that the conformal coating is being properly applied.

In the S-Line, the Select CureIR-9 module can perform both top and bottom material curing. Curing is important to ensure that the applied coating doesn't migrate, remains unblemished, and that handling does not cause damage. Coating failures such as shrinkage, solvent entrapment, orange peel, and bubbles can occur if the material isn't appropriately cured. Curing, however, takes time and can impact operator safety. The Panorama S-Line addresses these concerns by introducing ovens that "dry" boards, safely vent VOCs, block UV light, and support high production throughput. Having a flash-off capability in each module eliminates bubbles by allowing time for excess solvent to evaporate before a coated board enters the curing oven. The S-Line also features a line loader/unloader module with which operators can feed new PCBs, giving a single operator the ability to load and unload production products from one location in the middle of the coating line. The module is available in different lengths and can be equipped with an exhaust or IR-9 module in the lower deck. EasyCoat 6 software enables intuitive, visual programming, as well as off-line programming capabilities. The S-Line is fully integrated with an FIS/MES system to capture up-to-the-minute process data.

The Panorama C-Line offers advanced process control along with a more conventional line layout, supporting high-volume production environments. Each component fits seamlessly together to deliver powerful coating and curing capabilities, closed-loop controls, and data to fuel continuous process improvement.

The Panorama R-Line is for custom regional solutions. Equipment varies by region and is locally sourced to provide additional configuration flexibility and convenience. Panorama R-Line solutions offer capabilities that get the job done a great option for manufacturers who are transitioning to an automated conformal coating process.

In addition to modules for loading/unloading, Panorama conformal coating lines can include board flipping and lifting modules as required for an operation.The flip module flips boards automatically to allow both sides of a board to be coated without operator intervention, reducing board-handling requirements and increasing yield.

Nordson ASYMTEK will demonstrate its new Panorama S-Line conformal coating system at Productronica 2019, the world's leading trade fair for electronics development and production, in Munich, Germany, November 12-15, 2019, in the Nordson stand, A2.345.

