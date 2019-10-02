Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ80 ISIN: CA4030721019 Ticker-Symbol: YS6N 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
08:19 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,004
+175,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP0,006+175,00 %