Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital

SpareBank 1 SMN refers to the announcement on 1 October 2019, and the bank has today issued NOK 250 million in an Additional Tier 1 bond with perpetual tenor. Settlement date is 15 October 2019.

The Additional Tier 1 bond issue has a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 3.25% p.a. The issuer has a first call option after 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

The new issue is approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's Supervisory Board.

SpareBank 1 Markets acted as lead manager.

Trondheim, 2 October 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act