Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NAKN ISIN: KYG8268W1024 Ticker-Symbol: 3FV 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
09:00 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,010
0,016
16:12
0,010
0,020
30.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLARGIGA ENERGY
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD0,0100,00 %