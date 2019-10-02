Appointment comes amid continued momentum for Decibel as global brands find value in and increase revenue with digital experience intelligence

Decibel, the leader in digital experience intelligence, today announced marketing technology veteran Shane Phair has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Phair joins Decibel after most recently serving as CMO of CM Group, a portfolio of marketing technology companies. Based in Decibel's Boston office, Phair will be responsible for leading global marketing and communications efforts and guiding the brand through its next wave of international expansion.

Phair's hire follows an already tremendous year of growth for the digital experience intelligence company. Last month, Decibel broke onto The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 list, a ranking of Britain's 100 fastest growing private tech companies, at number 14. Decibel's impressive momentum, marked by a 165% increase in annual sales over the past three years, is driven by its strong integration and partner ecosystems (including its Premier Partnership with Adobe) and global, growing team committed to continual innovation, with a focus on the company's flagship Digital Experience Intelligence platform.

Phair joins Decibel with more than ten years' experience in marketing and sales roles. As CMO, Phair launched the CM Group brand and rebranded several portfolio organizations, including Campaign Monitor, Emma and Delivra. At CM Group, Phair drove significant year-over-year growth both organically and through four separate acquisitions and rebuilt the global marketing team at scale. Prior to CM Group, he led marketing and demand generation teams as VP of Demand Generation at Cleo, a global leader in enterprise integration solutions. Phair holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and earned his bachelor's degree at Michigan State University.

"I always have, and always will be, a data-driven marketer, and what attracted me to Decibel, in part, is its vision to quantify the digital customer experience," said Phair. "Decibel is taking a strategic approach to a business problem that not only CMOs like myself but others in the C-Suite must address. I'm looking forward to applying my experiences as a senior marketer for martech companies to Decibel and join the fast-paced company at such a pivotal time in its evolution."

"The addition of Shane to our executive leadership team will help us to achieve our goal of making Decibel a name synonymous with delivering unparalleled digital experiences and a critical asset in every marketers' tech stack," said Ben Harris, Decibel co-founder and CEO. "Shane's appointment couldn't come at a better time for us, as we continue expanding on our platform, both in terms of its capabilities and the markets it serves."

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS), automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including LEGO, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

