CellaVision AB: CellaVision completes the acquisition of RAL Diagnostics

The information was released for public disclosure on October 2, 2019, at 14:30 CET

CellaVision has completed the previously announced acquisition of RAL Diagnostics, a company focused on the production and sale of products for sample preparation in hematology, pathology, cytology and microbiology.

RAL Diagnostics complements CellaVision's products very well in hematology and the acquisition is strategically important both in the short and long term. RAL Diagnostics is located in Bordeaux, France, with approximately 45 employees. In 2018, sales amounted to SEK 87 million. The closing took place today and is estimated to have a marginal impact on CellaVisions earnings per share during the current financial year.

Questions on the acquisition can be addressed to:

Zlatko Rihter, President and CEO, CellaVision AB,

Tel: +46 733-62 11 06.

Email: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The analyses often constitute important reference data for fast and correct diagnosis of illnesses, for example of infections and serious cancers. CellaVision's products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners, supported by the parent company in Lund and by the company's 17 local organizations for market support with direct presence in more than 30 countries. In 2018 sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15 percent per year over an economic cycle. The share is listed on the Nasdaq, Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

About RAL Diagnostics

RAL is a leading producer and market actor in reagents in hematology, bacteriology, parasitology, cytology and pathology. The company's reagents help to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites and bacteria that are necessary to diagnose many illnesses. RAL supplies innovative products and solutions for standardized laboratory diagnostics and improved performance for cellular image processing. The company in Bordeaux, in France, includes a production facility with production of reagents.

Publication

This information is information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on October 2, 2019 at 14:30 CET.

Attachment