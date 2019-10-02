Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSPS ISIN: CA05382F2026 Ticker-Symbol: 5V51 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
15:58 Uhr
0,358 Euro
-0,036
-9,14 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIVAGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVAGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVAGEN
AVIVAGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIVAGEN INC0,358-9,14 %