Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Avivagen Inc. (CHEXF) ("the Company"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. CEO of Avivagen Inc., Kym Anthony, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly noted the Company's growing revenues over the last few quarters. "We've had a couple of major breakthroughs and we should see that reflected in sales and the stock price in the future," shared Anthony.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recently announced joint venture with CSA, which will allow Avivagen to sell their OxC-Beta Livestock in the United States. "It's a terrific deal for both sides," said Anthony, adding that CSA is a high-quality firm with extensive connections in the dairy, poultry, and swine industries. "Things are going very well."

Jolly noted the Company's success in the United States and inquired about their international expansion. Anthony explained that the Company has received approval in New Zealand and Australia, and will be facilitating a dairy trial in New Zealand. He also added that the Company has additional new customers coming onboard in the coming months, including customers in Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia. The Company has also been approved in Mexico, which represents an excellent market for their product line.

Anthony then expanded on the Company's products and their value to the market. "Our product works naturally within the system of each species to allow the immune system and gut-health to tackle bacteria. You see great reductions in bacteria and increased health in the livestock without the need to use products like antibiotics, which are damaging to the environment and potentially human health," explained Anthony.

"Where do you see your company two to three years from now?" asked Jolly. Anthony expressed his excitement for the Company's reception and growth in the United States, as well as their expansion internationally. "Two to three years from now, we hope to be in a positive profit position," said Anthony, adding that the Company expects to eventually develop a human nutraceutical product based on the same active ingredients as their current products.

To close the interview, Anthony shared that the Company is entering a new stage of growth, which is reflected by their developments in the United States and expansion into smaller markets. "I think we've made tremendous strides," closed Anthony.

To hear Kym Anthony's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7385201-avivagen-inc-ceo-kym-anthony-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-expansion-strategy

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. OxC-beta Livestock is currently registered and available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand and Thailand.

Avivagen's OxC-beta Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

About Vivamune Health Chews (Vivamune)

Vivamune is an all-in-one chew that can dramatically simplify a pet's supplement routine. Featuring a newly-discovered, novel immune-supporting active ingredient, OxC-beta, Vivamune targets joints, skin and digestive health all in a single, tasty chew a pet will love. Vivamune is available for sale in the United States, Canada, Philippines and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.vivamunehealth.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "aim", "anticipate", "appear", "believe", "consider", "could", "estimate", "expect", "if", "intend", "goal", "hope", "likely", "may", "plan", "possibly", "potentially", "pursue", "seem", "should", "whether", "will", "would" and similar expressions. Statements about OxC-beta's ability to replace antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds or to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters and the use of proceeds of the Offering set out in this news release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, Avivagen's products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approvals necessary to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters and circumstances may require that Avivagen apply the net proceeds of the Offering differently than anticipated. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Avivagen Inc.

Drew Basek

Director of Investor Relations

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6

Phone: 416-540-0733

E-mail: d.basek@avivagen.com

Kym Anthony

Interim Chief Executive Officer

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6

Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164

Website: www.avivagen.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48424