Cymulate Empowers SMBs With Cost-Effective Enterprise-Grade Security Testing

Continuous, year-round, unlimited Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) testing equivalent to one-off cost of penetration testing or red-teaming exercise

Offering one month free trial to companies with under 500 employees

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , a comprehensive, automated SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announces an affordable offering for small to medium-sized businesses to assess and optimize their overall security posture in minutes by continuously testing defenses with the latest threats' in the wild.

According to SmallBizTrends , 43% of cyber attacks target small businesses, of which 60% fold within six months due to the devastating consequences but only 14% of SMBs rate their ability to mitigate cyber risks, vulnerabilities and attacks as highly effective. In addition, 83% of SMBs lack the funds to deal with repercussions of a cyber attack. Challenged with difficulties in attracting cybersecurity talent and minimal security budgets, SMBs often suffer from business-hour only coverage alongside minimal security arsenal, limited visibility and monitoring capabilities.

"The IT environment changes daily and its imperative for businesses of all sizes to continuously identify any gaps in their network defenses and quickly reduce the attack surface," says Eyal Wachsman, Cymulate's Co-founder and CEO. "The high, one-off cost of traditional security testing methods such as penetration testing or red-teaming means companies only test the effectiveness of their security controls once a year, or in some cases not at all, leaving them highly exposed to deadly, destructive threats for long periods of time. For roughly the same cost as a single annual test, Cymulate platform's simulations can be run on-demand, or scheduled to run automatically at regular intervals, over the course of a year, providing specific, actionable insights and data on where a company is vulnerable, and corrective steps to thwart the latest attacks."

Cymulate's new offering provides SMBs with regular, comprehensive security testing, bolstering their cyber defenses by:

Gaining immediate security exposure score and mitigation tips within minutes with comprehensive technical and executive-level reports

Prioritizing remediation using the exposure score to measure the potential impact of a simulated attack

Maximizing limited security resources

Testing resilience against the latest immediate threats including strains of ransomware, Trojans, cryptominers, worms, APTs and phishing campaigns

Continuously validating controls 24/7 instead of solely relying on periodic, limited scope security testing, such as annual pen tests or vulnerability scans,

Protecting against touchpoints of supply chain attacks such as email gateways, web gateways and against lateral movement

Securing public-facing apps and portals which are vulnerable to a myriad of attacks

Cymulate is offering SMBs a one month free trial, followed by a three-tiered package, priced per number of employees. Visit Cymulate for more info.

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a SaaS-based breach and attack simulation platform that makes it simple to know and optimize your security posture any time, all the time and empowers companies to safeguard their business-critical assets. With just a few clicks, Cymulate challenges your security controls by initiating thousands of attack simulations, showing you exactly where you're exposed and how to fix it-making security continuous, fast and part of every-day activities.