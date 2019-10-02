Intapp Receives Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) Certification from Cloud Security Alliance

Leading provider of business applications for professional services firms achieves recognition from the tech industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud

a leading provider of business applications for professional services firms, today announced that it received the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) Program certification. Qualifying for this certification means that Intapp encompasses key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing and harmonization of standards.



The STAR program documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. This publicly accessible registry allows cloud customers to assess their security providers in order to make the best procurement decisions.

"We are honored to be the first professional services industry cloud vendor to be certified by the most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud," said Thomas Hadig, company security officer at Intapp. "Earning CSA STAR certification further demonstrates Intapp's relentless commitment to security and data protection and provides an additional level of confidence for firms working to safeguard their clients' data."

To achieve CSA STAR certification, a provider must have an ISO 27001 certification. An independent auditor then evaluates the maturity of more than 130 individual organizational capabilities as included in the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) and rates them on a scale from 0 to 15. Those capabilities align with many other certifications and regulations and provide good coverage for any major framework.

"Given the volume and sensitivity of the data Intapp's customers possess, knowing they are dealing with a vendor operating at the leading edge of cloud security is one less critical factor for them to be concerned with. Intapp's CSA STAR certification is great news for the professional services industry," said Ryan Mackie, Principal at Schellman. "By earning this certification, Intapp is demonstrating to their customer base and the industry as a whole that they understand the privacy and regulatory requirements of their customers' data and are going above and beyond to keep it secure."

Intapp's CSA STAR certification can be downloaded from the CSA Registry here: https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/integration-appliance-inc/ . For more information about Intapp's approach to security, please visit https://www.intapp.com/intapp-trust/.

Intapp provides the first and only professional and financial services industry cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today's competitive marketplace. Over 1,400 clients globally rely on us, including 98 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 650 private equity, investment banking and other capital markets firms.