- with enriched contents, more user-friendly function, and smartphone responsive design

Finantec Co., Ltd., an investor relations consulting firm (Headquarters: Tokyo, Representative: Masaki Kai, hereinafter "Finantec") is pleased to announce the launch of wholly revamped our IR portal website "IR STREET" (in Japanese and English).

Since its establishment in 1998, Finantec has been engaged in the practical IR supports for public companies, and has achieved to increase the corporate and stock values of the number of clients. For practical IR support, we use our IR STREET as a marketing platform. In addition to existing functions such as TD-Net linkage, bilingual (Japanese/English) contents, and timely disclosure to individual, institutional, and foreign investors, the main features of the revamped website are as follows:

Easier to find companies and contents!

: You can find briefing materials, videos, analyst reports, earnings schedules, and other content more easily. Company Search function is newly added, making it easier to search for companies and contents we covered.

: You can find briefing materials, videos, analyst reports, earnings schedules, and other content more easily. Company Search function is newly added, making it easier to search for companies and contents we covered. Corporate Governance Reports and Convocation Notices for Shareholders Meetings are available!

: The materials are posted and delivered in real time based on data from EDINET, as well as TD-Net.

: The materials are posted and delivered in real time based on data from EDINET, as well as TD-Net. Smartphone Tablet Friendly!

: More accessible for all users as it has been compatible with a variety of devices.

: More accessible for all users as it has been compatible with a variety of devices. Help you to find Japanese stocks' news

: On the top page, you can browse the English IR news (within one week) announced by Japanese listed companies. All data is provided by Timely Disclosure Network, operated by Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Even after the relaunch on October 1, we will continue to make improvements with increasing covered companies and further enrich the contents to make a more user-friendly and worth-visiting IR portal website for investors.

IR Street (Japanese): https://www.irstreet.com/jp/

IR Street (English): https://www.irstreet.com/en/

[Overview of Finantec]

Company name: Finantec Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masaki Kai, President and Representative Director

Location: 4F, Annex, Kabutocho Kaisei Bldg., 13-1 Kabutocho, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Corporate website (Finantec): https://www.finantec-net.com/english/about/index.html

Tokyo IPO (operated by our group): http://www.tokyoipo.com/top/iposche/index.php?j_e=E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005340/en/

Contacts:

Finantec Co., Ltd.

Haruka Kawasaki, Miki Oda

info@irstreet.com