Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Obtains First Order for New Tecofrost Package

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas driven on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a Tecofrost ammonia refrigeration system for an ice skating facility located in Massachusetts. It is the first Tecofrost sale since the product was re-introduced earlier in the year and includes Tecogen's Ultera emission technology. The system will provide cooling for ice making, with waste heat recovery used for dehumidification, ice resurfacing, domestic hot water, and space heat.

"Many skating rinks rely on industrial refrigeration systems to maintain a professional quality ice surface," noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. "Tecofrost is the only gas engine driven ammonia refrigeration system that is a drop-in replacement for electric systems and associated high operating costs. In addition to the reduced electric costs for the facility, the waste heat recovery of Tecofrost provides additional savings for building operators."

Industrial ammonia refrigeration systems are used in a variety of low-temp cooling applications due to their high efficiency and scalability. A typical food processing facility would likely have a refrigeration plant consisting of multiple compressor systems that serve different cooling loads throughout the facility. The Tecofrost system can either be a drop-in replacement for one or more of the existing electric compressor systems, or supplement the plant as a low operational cost "first on/last off" machine.

"We are excited for the potential of Tecofrost to open up new industrial process cooling markets that could not be served with our Tecochill product," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "Previously, markets such as food and beverage operations, meat and dairy processing, and cold storage were not a fit for our chillers. The re-introduction of Tecofrost includes improvements such as a new compressor with higher efficiency, and our patented Ultera emission aftertreatment package, ensuring strong operational cost savings and clean emissions that will help drive new sales. We are approaching these markets with our manufacturing partner Vilter, which allows us to leverage their sales channels into new markets and geographies. We expect additional orders for Tecofrost as many facility operators look to reduce energy costs without sacrificing system performance."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

