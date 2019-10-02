Investment reflects strong market demand for self-service, AI-powered integration; will enable SnapLogic to build on its market leadership and accelerate global expansion

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that it has raised $72 million in growth financing to bolster its market leadership and accelerate global expansion. The new round was led by Arrowroot Capital, a leading US growth equity firm specializing in B2B SaaS, and joined by Golub Capital and existing investors.

SnapLogic is disrupting the $30 billion integration market.1 Customers are increasingly demanding a modern, cloud-native platform that is easy to use, powerful, and scalable, and able to handle all their complex integration projects across the global enterprise. The SnapLogic platform's self-service, AI-powered interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

Leading enterprises around the world rely on SnapLogic to power their integration initiatives, including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Emirates, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sony, and Wendy's. Organizations choose SnapLogic as it's the only vendor to provide:

A single, unified platform for all enterprise integration projects: application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, data engineering

A simple, intuitive, self-service interface together with a powerful, scalable, enterprise-grade platform

Powerful, breakthrough AI capabilities to accelerate productivity, integrations, and time to value

"SnapLogic is attacking a huge and surging market opportunity with a uniquely modern and powerful platform," said Matthew Safaii, Founder and Managing Partner at Arrowroot Capital. "They've built an amazing product, work with an impressive roster of customers, and are led by an experienced executive team. As SnapLogic sets its sights on continued product leadership and global expansion, we look forward to partnering with them to help get their pioneering integration platform into the hands of even more enterprises around the globe."

"SnapLogic is reinventing application and data integration for the modern era," said Robert Sverbilov, Director at Golub Capital. "We are excited to support SnapLogic's next generation SaaS application integration platform and to help secure its footing as a leader in the iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) vertical."

"This is an exciting time for SnapLogic," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "We're extremely proud to have built a modern and innovative solution that is solving really hard problems for our enterprise customers. This latest investment is a testament to the hard work and ongoing support of our customers, partners, and employees around the world. Together, we'll continue to chart the way forward, making integration even faster and easier so enterprises can realize their data-driven ambitions."

About Arrowroot Capital

Arrowroot Capital is a global growth equity firm based in Santa Monica, CA, focused on minority, majority, and buyout investments in B2B software companies. The firm serves as a catalyst for growth-related initiatives by partnering with management and leveraging its deep enterprise software expertise to deliver meaningful, tangible value. Arrowroot targets initial equity investments in the range of $5 million to $25 million and has the flexibility to pursue larger opportunities as well as a broad range of transaction types. Arrowroot also targets add-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies with a wider range of size and general criteria. Learn more at arrowrootcapital.com.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $30 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $1 billion. The team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies.

Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 425 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

