Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and production update on its southern Alberta oil assets.

During the second half of September, Hemisphere put the final two wells of its eleven well summer program on production. Based on field estimates, average corporate production between September 16 and September 30, 2019, has been approximately 2,400 boe/d (97% oil).

Hemisphere is monitoring the oil price environment as it evaluates its capital spending for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its budget for 2020. The Company's corporate strategy remains focused on strengthening its balance sheet. Hemisphere intends to use its available cashflow for strategic growth along with lowering net debt and purchasing shares under the Company's previously announced normal course issuer bid.

Don Simmons, President and CEO of Hemisphere, will be presenting to the Energy Prospectus Group in Houston, Texas on October 9, 2019 and Dallas, Texas on October 10, 2019. Later in the month Mr. Simmons will also be presenting at the Schachter Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. The presentation will outline Hemisphere's transformational change from under 700 boe/d in 2017 to 2,400 boe/d currently, and its future opportunities for growth through the organic development of its oil assets.

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere Energy Corporation is a producing Canadian oil and gas company focused on developing low risk conventional oil assets for minimal capital exposure by developing existing oil pools with horizontal drilling and enhanced oil recovery. Hemisphere plans continual growth in production, reserves and cash flow by developing existing projects and executing strategic acquisitions. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "HME".

Oil and Gas Advisories

A barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Short-term production rates disclosed herein are not determinative of the rates at which the wells will continue to produce and decline thereafter and may not necessarily be indicative of the long term performance or estimated ultimate recovery. Such rates should be considered preliminary.

