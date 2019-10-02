The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 October 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1329.23 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1312.51 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1352.00 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1335.28 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at