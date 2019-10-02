Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 
München
02.10.19
14:19 Uhr
0,590 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
Final update: AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019

AB Linas Agro Group updates notice on General shareholders meeting date and annual information for 2018/2019 financial year date:

  • Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 4 October 2019;
  • Additional annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 7 October 2019;
  • Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 25 October 2019;
  • Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 25 October 2019;
  • Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Vilte Lukoševiciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346


