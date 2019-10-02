Final update: AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019

AB Linas Agro Group updates notice on General shareholders meeting date and annual information for 2018/2019 financial year date:

Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 4 October 2019 ;

; Additional annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 7 October 2019;

Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 25 October 2019 ;

; Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 25 October 2019 ;

; Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Vilte Lukoševiciene

Ph. +370 45 507 346