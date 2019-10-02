Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc: Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. Announces to All Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / There appears to be a control dispute for Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:HDII) involving Mr. Liangjian Peng and another party. HDII's attorney Stephen Mills is currently dealing with the dispute. We believe this matter will be solved very soon. Mr. Peng, CEO of HDII affirms that he is sole officer and only preferred shares holder of HDII. Mr. Peng will travel to China on October 4, 2019, he will visit ShanDong GerPang Healthcare Group to discuss further cooperation between HDII and ShanDong Gerpang Healthcare Group. Thank you for all shareholders support!

About ShanDong GerPang healthcare Group

The main focus of business for the Group includes bio-pharmaceutical R&D, development and sales of medical informatization software, introduction of technology-based medical interventions, as well as the production and sales of medical supplies, dietary supplements, medicines, and medical equipment supplies through a combination of in-house sales and a network of sales agents across China.

About Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (OTC: HDII). HDII was originally corporate in Minnesota.

