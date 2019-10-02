Anzeige
LetsGetChecked Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

LetsGetChecked recognized for achievements in home health testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named LetsGetChecked to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.

"We're honored to be named to the list of most innovative digital health startups by CB Insights," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder, LetsGetChecked. "We look forward to continuing our rapid global growth to bring our unique and comprehensive at-home health testing platform with complementary clinical services to consumers, enabling them to take an active role in their health and decision making."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

  • In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.
  • A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.
  • 116 of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered in the United States. Those based outside the United States include 17 from Asia, 16 from Europe, and 1 from Canada.
  • Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

23andMe

Gauss Surgical

One Medical

98point6

Genome Medical

Oscar Health

AbleTo

Glooko

Oura Health

Accolade

GNS Healthcare

OWKIN

Ada Health

GoodRx

PAIGE.AI

Aetion

GRAIL

Parsley Health

AiCure

Grand Rounds

PathAI

Aidoc Medical

Halodoc

PatientPing

Akili Interactive Labs

Headspace

Pear Therapeutics

Alan

HealthVerity

Pill Club

American Well

Healthy.io

Pivot

Arterys

HeartFlow

Proscia

Athelas

higi

Protenus

Atomwise

Hims

Proteus Digital Health

Ava Science

Human API

Quartet Health

Babylon Health

icometrix

RDMD

Beam Dental

IDx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Benchling

Insitro

Redox

Bend Financial

Iora Health

Ro

Biofourmis

Jvion

Solera

Bright Health

K Health

Solv Health

Buoy Health

Kaia Health

Sophia Genetics

Butterfly Network

KenSci

Stride Health

Calm

Kindbody

Suki

Cara Care

Kry

SWORD Health

CarePredict

Kyruus

Syapse

Carrot Fertility

Lark Health

SYNYI.AI

Cedar

LEAGUE

Talkspace

Ciitizen

Letsgetchecked

Teckro

Cityblock Health

Lifetrack Medical Systems

Tempus

ClearCare

LinkDoc Technology

Tencent Trusted Doctors

ClearDATA

Luna DNA

TriNetX

Click Therapeutics

Lunit

TruePill

Collective Health

Lyra Health

TytoCare

Color

Maven Clinic

Unite Us

Cricket Health

MDClone

Verana Health

Cue Health

MDLIVE

Vida Health

CureApp

Medbanks Network Technology

Vim

Deep Lens

Modern Health

Vineti

Devoted Health

MORE Health

Viome

DispatchHealth

Nebula Genomics

Virta Health

DocPlanner

Neurotrack Technologies

Vivante Health

Doctolib

Niramai

Viz.ai

Doctor On Demand

Nomad Health

VoxelCloud

Dreem

Noom

We Doctor

Emulate

Notable

Wei Mai

Evidation Health

Nurx

Welkin Health

eXo Imaging

Olive

Xiaolu Yiguan

Freenome

Omada Health

Zava

Galileo Health

Oncology Analytics

Zebra Medical Vision


About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

Contact:
Hyeri Kim, Senior Manager - PR & Communications
hkim@cbinsights.com
+1 212-292-3148 ext. 3020

About LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked is a health insights platform which allows consumers direct access to their own health information through a wide range of diagnostic tests and clinical services from the convenience of their home. Founded in 2014, the company empowers people to discover more about themselves in their journey to live longer, happier lives. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada and Europe. LetsGetChecked corporate offices are located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com.

LetsGetChecked Media Contact:
Darcie Robinson
Westwicke, an ICR company
203-919-7905
Darcie.robinson@icrinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884238/letsgetchecked_Logo.jpg


