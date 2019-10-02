LetsGetChecked Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

LetsGetChecked recognized for achievements in home health testing
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named LetsGetChecked to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.
"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."
The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.
"We're honored to be named to the list of most innovative digital health startups by CB Insights," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder, LetsGetChecked. "We look forward to continuing our rapid global growth to bring our unique and comprehensive at-home health testing platform with complementary clinical services to consumers, enabling them to take an active role in their health and decision making."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:
- In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.
- A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.
- 116 of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered in the United States. Those based outside the United States include 17 from Asia, 16 from Europe, and 1 from Canada.
- Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked is a health insights platform which allows consumers direct access to their own health information through a wide range of diagnostic tests and clinical services from the convenience of their home. Founded in 2014, the company empowers people to discover more about themselves in their journey to live longer, happier lives. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada and Europe. LetsGetChecked corporate offices are located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com.
