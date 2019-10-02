MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Publication of the List of Affiliates 02-Oct-2019 / 17:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | October 2, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.09.2019 **************************************************************************** Krasnodar, October 2, 2019: PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; hereinafter - the "Company" or the "Group"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2019. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.09.2019. The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ [1] and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [2] For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22162 EQS News ID: 884603 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3af72a4c409732758860c7c70e0d24e&application_id=884603&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28723a3e5d0a277c920c31f873011bf0&application_id=884603&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2019 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)