Silmäasema Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act: holding of Coronaria Oy, a group company of Cor Group Oy has exceeded 2/3 in Silmäasema's shares and votes

Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

2 October 2019 at 6:00 p.m. EEST



Silmäasema Oyj has on October 2, 2019 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Coronaria Oy, a group company of Cor Group Oy, in Silmäasema's shares and votes has exceeded 2/3 on October 2, 2019.

According to the notification, Cor Group Oy's indirect holding in Silmäasema's shares and votes is 82.55 percent.

Silmäasema Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The aggregate number of shares is 14,248,805.

1. Identity of the issuer: Silmäasema Oyj

2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition of shares or voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Cor Group Oy, Oulu, Finland

4. Full name of the shareholder: Coronaria Oy

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: October 2, 2019

6. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 82.55 N/A 82.55 14,248,805 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 32.62 N/A 32.62

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000243399 N/A 11,762,728 N/A 82.55 Subtotal A 11,762,728 82.55

Other information provided in the notification

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Cor Group Oy 0 N/A 0 Coronaria Oy 82.55 N/A 82.55

For Additional Information

Sari Nordblad, CFO, tel. +358 50 552 7247

Niina Streng, Head of IR and Communications, tel. +358 50 322 5195



SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications





Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group's net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.