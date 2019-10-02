Ericsson completes acquisition of Kathrein's antenna and filter business

Welcomes employees in R&D, production and sales to its Networks business

Expands the Ericsson Radio System portfolio with new products and strengthens its antenna in-house competences and capabilities

Complements Ericsson's strong base in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has completed its acquisition of the antenna and filter division of Kathrein, a world leading provider of antenna and filter technologies with headquarters in Rosenheim, Germany.

Today's closing follows the announcement on February 25, 2019 that Ericsson intended to acquire Kathrein's antenna and filter business.

Ericsson is looking forward to providing its customers a broadened Ericsson Radio System offering. In addition to expanding Ericsson's portfolio of antenna and filter products, the acquisition will bring vital competence necessary to evolve radio access products.

Ericsson has gained a competent organization focusing on R&D, production, and sales, based in more than 20 locations including Germany, Romania, the U.S., Mexico, and China. With most of the professionals based in Europe, Ericsson is complementing its already strong R&D base across 21 locations on the continent.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "A very warm welcome to our new colleagues. We are confident that together, we will evolve our radio products that customers need for 5G and beyond. By integrating radios with antennas while making the best use of site space, we will continue to develop a world-class next-generation portfolio."

The antenna domain is evolving using multiple frequencies and multiple technologies. At the same time, radios and antennas are being integrated to optimize the usage of site space and overall network performance, which is vital for the introduction of 5G. This makes antennas going from being passive components to a more advanced technology and an area of strategic importance. More powerful 5G networks will drive antenna development for further improved performance, capacity and coverage.

Kathrein's antenna and filter business is also known as Kathrein Mobile Communication.

Kathrein's SAT, Broadcast and IoT businesses are not part of the acquisition by Ericsson.

