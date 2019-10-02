Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 27 Sept 2019 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice
PR Newswire
London, October 2
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
27 September 2019 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice
02 October 2019
The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited announces that it has approved full payments ("full distributions") as follows:
£2.4502 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Basic Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 27 September 2019.
£2.3131 pence per share, in respect of those ordinary shares which were validly accepted for Excess Entitlement redemption at the Redemption Point, 27 September 2019.
The Company expects the payments to be made on or around 11 October 2019.
Enquiries:
Corporate Broker
Robert Peel
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Email: robert.peel@cantor.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719
Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736