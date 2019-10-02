Queros Capital Partners Plc - Temporary Suspension

2 October 2019

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Temporary Suspension of Trading

The Directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc hereby announce that due to delay in appointing a new Independent Non-Executive Directors, the Company's Bonds will be temporarily suspended pursuant to rule 66 of the NEX Rules for Companies with effect from today 5:00p.m. on 2 October 2019.

Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Company's Bonds on the NEX Exchange, the Company Bonds will continue to trade on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE").

The Company intends that it will make the FSE its primary market for the trading of the Company's Bonds and a further announcement on the timing of this will be made to the market in due course.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

