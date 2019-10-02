(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 2019 76,324,822 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,324,822 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,365,784

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights August 2019 76,324,170 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,324,170 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,365,132

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

